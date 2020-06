A vaccine made from mosquito’s saliva can end all musquito related diseases

Musquitoes are responsible for spread of diseases like malaria , dengue, chickenguniya, Zika, yellow fever.

According to research, a vaccine made from musquito’s spit will cure all the musquitoes related diseases.

Manning has now been able to conduct the first ever clinical trial of a mosquito spit vaccine in humans. As per the results published by The Lancet trial has had a positive response.