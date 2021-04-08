Aadhaar Card Latest Update: Name, address has to be updated or there is a mistake in DOB! Update in a pinch with these simple methods mentioned by UIDAI

You need a base for almost every small task. Meanwhile, many people had to face difficulties regarding linking Aadhaar and PAN

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Adhar Card Update
0
How To update Name Address In Aadhar Card

Aadhaar Card Latest Updates Aadhaar Card has become the need of everyone today. You need a base for almost every small task. Meanwhile, many people had to face difficulties regarding linking Aadhaar and PAN. Actually, if your name and date of birth are not the same in Aadhaar and PAN, then you will not be able to link PAN to Aadhaar. If the details like name address date of birth in your Aadhar card goes wrong, then the tension also increases. However, there is a very easy way to improve it.

How To update Name Address In Aadhar Card

UIDAI also takes care of your every need and keeps sending you small and small updates from time to time. UIDAI has also made it easy to update the demographics details. Now you can correct the name and address in your Aadhaar card sitting at home.

How To update Name Address In Aadhar Card

First of all go to the official website of Aadhaar uidai.gov.in. After this click on MY Aadhaar on the homepage.

Aadhaar Card

After this, Update Your Aadhaar arrived in the section. Here below will see the option of your update your Demographics Data Online, which you have to click.

Aadhaar Card 3

As soon as you click on it, you will reach the official website of the self-service update portal of UIDAI.

How To update Name Address In Aadhar Card

Now you have to login with your 12 digit Aadhaar number. After entering the Aadhaar number, fill the captcha code visible on the screen and click on Send OTP. With click on send OTP, OTP will come on your registered number.

Aadhaar card new update

Then enter the OTP and click on submit.

How to Update Your Mobile Number in Aadhaar Card

On clicking, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to fill your personal details such as name, address, date of birth, gender and many other information.

How To update Name Address In Aadhar Card

Now you need to select the section in which you want to make changes. If you want to change the name, click on the update name.

How To update Name Address In Aadhar Card

You must have an ID proof to update the name. As an ID proof, you can use the PAN card driving license Voter ID Ration Card, which will have to be uploaded.

How to Update Your Mobile Number in Aadhaar Card

After filling the details, a verification OTP will reach your number and you will need to verify it. After this, change the save. Your details will be updated.

How To update Name Address In Aadhar Card

According to the UIDAI website, you can change the name only 2 times in your lifetime while in the date of birth you can change only once. At the same time, you can change only once in your lifetime.

AadhAR CARD 7

The same way to change the address and date of birth in the Aadhaar card, just go to Update your Demographics Data and click on Name Date of Birth Gender Address and Language Online.

How To update Name Address In Aadhar Card

To change your date of birth and address, an ID proof will also be required which will have to be updated.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
