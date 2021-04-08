COVID-19 in spreading at a faster rate than the previous wave in India: Says Government

New Delhi, April 7: India reported 96,982 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, the country has overall 7.8 lakh active cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,26,86,049. With $46 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,65,574.

But the good news is 50,143 people were discharged after recovery, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,17,32,279.

According to the Centre, COVID-19 in spreading at a faster rate than the previous wave in India.