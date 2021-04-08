COVID-19 in spreading at a faster rate than the previous wave in India: Says Government
According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,26,86,049. With $46 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,65,574.
But the good news is 50,143 people were discharged after recovery, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,17,32,279.
According to the Centre, COVID-19 in spreading at a faster rate than the previous wave in India.