AAP corporator behind Delhi riot and IB official murder: Victims

New Delhi, 27/2: According to sensational claims, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain is alleged to have played an active role in the Delhi riot. He is also alleged to be behind the murder of the IB officials. Tahir is an AAP corporator of Ward 59 of Nehru Vihar, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, under Mustafabad assembly constituency that falls in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

