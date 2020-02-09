AAP questions EC over late release of Voting percentage

New Delhi, 9/2: A day after the national capital voted for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, veteran leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh expressed his doubts regarding potential malpractice before the poll results and questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) in this regard.

Sanjay Singh asked the ECI why the exact voting percentage was not released by the polling body on the same day that the Delhi state assembly polls were conducted, pointing out that the voting percentage was released on the same day even in the case of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“How much time it takes to release the voting percentage of 70 seats?” the AAP leader asked, raising questions on why it is being delayed only in the case of the Delhi assembly polls this year.