ABD Special takes RCB Home in a thrilling Match

Chennai, 9/4: RCB star batsman AB de Villiers’ 48 off 27 balls has taken his team over the line in the first match of IPL 2021. Chasing MI’s 160 runs for a win RCB achieved the target in the last ball of the match.
Apart from Abd’s match winning 48, Captain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell contributed with 33 and 39 runs respectively.
For Mumbai Indians debutant Marco Jansen impressed everyone with 2 wickets. Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult picked up one wicket each.