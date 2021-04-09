Boxer Manisha Maun awarded with out-of-turn promotion

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 9/4: ITBP Boxer Manisha Maun has been awarded with out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Head Constable for wining Gold medal at the Cologne Boxing World Cup held in Germany from 14 to 22 December, 2020. SS Deswal, DG ITBP piped the new rank to Manisha at Force HQrs in New Delhi.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
