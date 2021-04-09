Boxer Manisha Maun awarded with out-of-turn promotion

COVID-19 Updates
-
World
135,001,592
WorldConfirmed: 135,001,592Active: 23,407,854Recovered: 108,672,374Death: 2,921,364
-
USA
31,734,077
USAConfirmed: 31,734,077Active: 6,885,367Recovered: 24,274,685Death: 574,025
-
Brazil
13,286,324
BrazilConfirmed: 13,286,324Active: 1,208,844Recovered: 11,732,193Death: 345,287
-
India
13,202,783
IndiaConfirmed: 13,202,783Active: 1,046,376Recovered: 11,987,940Death: 168,467
-
Russia
4,623,984
RussiaConfirmed: 4,623,984Active: 273,037Recovered: 4,248,700Death: 102,247
-
UK
4,365,461
UKConfirmed: 4,365,461Active: 281,104Recovered: 3,957,317Death: 127,040
-
Turkey
3,745,657
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,745,657Active: 443,525Recovered: 3,268,678Death: 33,454
-
Italy
3,736,526
ItalyConfirmed: 3,736,526Active: 536,361Recovered: 3,086,586Death: 113,579
-
Germany
2,968,958
GermanyConfirmed: 2,968,958Active: 242,703Recovered: 2,647,600Death: 78,655
-
Pakistan
710,829
PakistanConfirmed: 710,829Active: 69,811Recovered: 625,789Death: 15,229
-
China
90,386
ChinaConfirmed: 90,386Active: 279Recovered: 85,471Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 9/4: ITBP Boxer Manisha Maun has been awarded with out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Head Constable for wining Gold medal at the Cologne Boxing World Cup held in Germany from 14 to 22 December, 2020. SS Deswal, DG ITBP piped the new rank to Manisha at Force HQrs in New Delhi.