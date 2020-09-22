ଚାନ୍ଦିପୁର, ୨୨ା୮(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ସ୍ଥିତ ଚାନ୍ଦିପୁରରେ ଅଭ୍ୟାସ ଏୟାରକ୍ରାଫ୍ଟର ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛି । ଅଭ୍ୟାସ ହେଉଛି ଚାଳକ ବିହୀନ ଦ୍ରୁତଗାମୀ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ ଏୟାରକ୍ରାଫ୍ଟ । କ୍ଷେପଣାସ୍ତ୍ର ଘାଟିର ୩ନମ୍ବର ଲଞ୍ଚପ୍ୟାଡ଼ରୁ ଏହି ଏୟାରକ୍ରାଫ୍ଟର ଉତକ୍ଷେପଣ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ସଫଳ ପରୀକ୍ଷଣ ପାଇଁ ଡ଼ିଆରଡ଼ିଓକୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ଯୋଗେ ପ୍ରତିରକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜନାଥ ସିଂହ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

The DRDO achieved a milestone today with the successful flight test of ABHYAS – High Speed Expandable Aerial Target from ITR Balasore. This can be used as a target for evaluation of various Missile systems. Congratulations to @DRDO_India & other stakeholders for this achievement.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 22, 2020