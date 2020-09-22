Jio launched new plans , Know the benefits

Reliance Jio has launched a new plan Jiopostpaid Plus to improve the experience of its Indian users. The purpose of launching this plan is to give customers excellent service connectivity, entertainment, and experience. In this plan, users will be given many special benefits. In this, customers get many benefits with subscriptions from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + Hotstar. Also, calling benefits are also given in it. Let’s know about these advantages …

Entertainment Plus

>> Customers will get subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + Hotstar.

>> Customers will also be given the benefit of Jio Apps, which includes 650+ live channels, video content, 5cr songs, and 300+ newspapers.

Features Plus

>> There will be a family plan for the entire family at just Rs 250 per connection.

> Data Rollover: Up to 500GB of internet data will be given in it.

>> Customers will also be given Wifi calling service for India and abroad.