Aboriginal Origins: Australian Cricket Team to wear jersey inspired by their ancestors against India

Canberra,11/11: The Australian National Men’s Cricket Team will face India in a 3match series of T20I, starting from 4th December. To add more spark to their team and motivate the spirits, the Aussies have released the snaps of their new jersey celebrating their aboriginal origins and remembering the first-ever tour that Cricket Australia made. The new “Indigenous” jersey will tell the story of the journey of the 1868 cricket team of Australia which took on a three-month-long voyage to England. The team played a total of 47 matches in some of the most famous pitches in the world of Cricket. The “Indigenous” jerseys are designed by the Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke and Butchulla and Gabi Gabi woman Courtney Hagen and the shirt is supposed to continue the saga of the 1868 cricket team, Cricket Australia described on their official Twitter page. One of the designers, Aunty Fiona Clarke, also happens to be the great-great-granddaughter of Grongarrong(Mosquito), a member of the 1868 cricket team, and the designer of the “Walkabout Wickets” artwork which the new jersey features on the front side. Courtney Hagen said that through the design, she and her co-artists wanted to pay tribute to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island cricketers across the time, and establish a connection to the ancestors whose resilience put Australia on the world map of Cricket.