AC Milan Head Coach tests positive for Coronavirus

New Delhi(Milan), 15/11: Stephen Pioli, Head Coach of Italian Football Club, AC Milan has been tested positive for Coronavirus, as per the reports confirmed by the club. The club was forced to cancel their practice and all the players and the coaching staff had to undergo tests this Saturday after Pioli’s results came up. The Head Coach has been placed in quarantine and is asymptomatic. All the other staff and players of the club have been tested and none of them tested positive so far.

Pioli is the recent name from the club to test positive for the virus. Previously, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daniel Maldini, Matteo Gabbia, and Leo Duarte had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Currently, AC Milan are on top of the table of the Italian League Serie A, with 17 points from 7 games and will face Napoli on November 22.