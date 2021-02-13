ଘାଟି ତଳକୁ ଖସିଲା ମିନି ବସ,୪ ମୃତ

COVID-19 Updates
-
WorldConfirmed: 108,707,949Active: 25,447,517Recovered: 80,867,954Death: 2,392,478
-
USAConfirmed: 28,098,295Active: 9,571,398Recovered: 18,034,649Death: 492,248
-
IndiaConfirmed: 10,892,550Active: 138,253Recovered: 10,598,709Death: 155,588
-
BrazilConfirmed: 9,765,694Active: 849,766Recovered: 8,678,327Death: 237,601
-
RussiaConfirmed: 4,042,837Active: 404,501Recovered: 3,559,142Death: 79,194
-
UKConfirmed: 4,013,799Active: 1,803,505Recovered: 2,094,007Death: 116,287
-
ItalyConfirmed: 2,697,296Active: 402,174Recovered: 2,202,077Death: 93,045
-
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,572,190Active: 83,702Recovered: 2,461,204Death: 27,284
-
GermanyConfirmed: 2,330,414Active: 164,378Recovered: 2,101,000Death: 65,036
-
PakistanConfirmed: 560,363Active: 29,981Recovered: 518,164Death: 12,218
-
ChinaConfirmed: 89,748Active: 820Recovered: 84,292Death: 4,636
କୋରାପୁଟ, ୧୩।୨ : କୋରାପୁଟ-ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ସୀମାନ୍ତ ଅନନ୍ତଗିରିରେ ଘାଟି ତଳକୁ ଖସିଛି ମିନି ବସ୍ । ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।
ତେବେ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୨ ଜଣ ମହିଳା, ଜଣେ ପୁରୁଷ ଓ ଜଣେ ଶିଶୁ ଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।