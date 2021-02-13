ଘାଟି ତଳକୁ ଖସିଲା ମିନି ବସ,୪ ମୃତ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କୋରାପୁଟ, ୧୩।୨ : କୋରାପୁଟ-ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ସୀମାନ୍ତ ଅନନ୍ତଗିରିରେ ଘାଟି ତଳକୁ ଖସିଛି ମିନି ବସ୍‌ । ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।
ତେବେ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୨ ଜଣ ମହିଳା, ଜଣେ ପୁରୁଷ ଓ ଜଣେ ଶିଶୁ ଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

