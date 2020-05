Acer India launched Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop in India. The laptop is priced at Rs 54,990. The laptop also gets a 15.6-inch screen and a high screen-to-body ratio. It is powered with 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor or AMD Ryzen 3000 along with the latest NVIDIA graphics. Aspire 7 brings a maximum of 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 32GB DDR4 (SO-DIMM) RAM. It will be available in black color and will be available on Flipkart.com.