450 police have been tested Corona Positive in New Delhi

New Delhi, 28/5: Almost 450 jawans and authorities of Delhi Police have been contaminated with coronavirus while one cop has capitulated to COVID-19.

Delhi is the third most noticeably terrible influenced state/UT in the nation after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. It has so far recorded 15,257 COVID-19 cases while 303 individuals have died because of the COVID-19.

Delhi Police faculty who have been dealing with the ground to actualize the lockdown have not been left immaculate from the profoundly irresistible infection.