Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 day police custody

-
World
109,170,304
WorldConfirmed: 109,170,304Active: 25,398,351Recovered: 81,365,239Death: 2,406,714
-
USA
28,197,074
USAConfirmed: 28,197,074Active: 9,547,879Recovered: 18,153,130Death: 496,065
-
India
10,904,940
IndiaConfirmed: 10,904,940Active: 137,536Recovered: 10,611,731Death: 155,673
-
Brazil
9,811,255
BrazilConfirmed: 9,811,255Active: 861,768Recovered: 8,710,840Death: 238,647
-
Russia
4,071,883
RussiaConfirmed: 4,071,883Active: 398,656Recovered: 3,593,101Death: 80,126
-
UK
4,027,106
UKConfirmed: 4,027,106Active: 1,784,867Recovered: 2,125,331Death: 116,908
-
Italy
2,710,819
ItalyConfirmed: 2,710,819Active: 401,413Recovered: 2,216,050Death: 93,356
-
Turkey
2,579,896
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,579,896Active: 84,100Recovered: 2,468,419Death: 27,377
-
Germany
2,336,905
GermanyConfirmed: 2,336,905Active: 152,390Recovered: 2,119,100Death: 65,415
-
Pakistan
563,029
PakistanConfirmed: 563,029Active: 25,635Recovered: 525,087Death: 12,307
-
China
89,763
ChinaConfirmed: 89,763Active: 689Recovered: 84,438Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 14/2: A Delhi court on Sunday sent 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi to five days police custody. She was arrested in connection with sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media related to the farmers’ protest.
Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Courts Complex allowed Delhi Police to interrogate Disha for five days.
Ravi is a climate activist residing in Bengaluru and was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the toolkit on social media.
The police told the Court that the activist has allegedly edited the toolkit on February 3 and many other people are involved in the matter.