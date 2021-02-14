Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 day police custody

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 14/2: A Delhi court on Sunday sent 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi to five days police custody. She was arrested in connection with sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Courts Complex allowed Delhi Police to interrogate Disha for five days.

Ravi is a climate activist residing in Bengaluru and was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the toolkit on social media.

The police told the Court that the activist has allegedly edited the toolkit on February 3 and many other people are involved in the matter.

 

