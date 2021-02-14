Massive Terror Attack on Jammu avoided as Police recovers 7kg IED

COVID-19 Updates World 109,169,947 World Confirmed: 109,169,947 Active: 25,397,994 Recovered: 81,365,239 Death: 2,406,714

USA 28,196,964 USA Confirmed: 28,196,964 Active: 9,547,775 Recovered: 18,153,126 Death: 496,063

India 10,904,940 India Confirmed: 10,904,940 Active: 137,536 Recovered: 10,611,731 Death: 155,673

Brazil 9,811,255 Brazil Confirmed: 9,811,255 Active: 861,768 Recovered: 8,710,840 Death: 238,647

Russia 4,071,883 Russia Confirmed: 4,071,883 Active: 398,656 Recovered: 3,593,101 Death: 80,126

UK 4,027,106 UK Confirmed: 4,027,106 Active: 1,784,867 Recovered: 2,125,331 Death: 116,908

Italy 2,710,819 Italy Confirmed: 2,710,819 Active: 401,413 Recovered: 2,216,050 Death: 93,356

Turkey 2,579,896 Turkey Confirmed: 2,579,896 Active: 84,100 Recovered: 2,468,419 Death: 27,377

Germany 2,336,905 Germany Confirmed: 2,336,905 Active: 152,390 Recovered: 2,119,100 Death: 65,415

Pakistan 563,029 Pakistan Confirmed: 563,029 Active: 25,635 Recovered: 525,087 Death: 12,307

China 89,763 China Confirmed: 89,763 Active: 689 Recovered: 84,438 Death: 4,636

Jammu, 14/2: The Jammu police on Sunday recovered a 7 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near the general bus stand area.

According to the officials, the terrorists planned an explosion on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack. The plan was averted after a raid was conducted and the device was recovered.

The J&K IGP said Raghunath Temple, Lakhdatta Bazar, and Jammu railway station were on the hit list of the terrorists. J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said Pakistan was trying to activate a dormant terror group named Al Badr and some Kashmiri students studying in Punjab were being used by terrorists to further their activities.

“We were on high alert for the past 2-3 days as we had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the anniversary of the Pulwama tragedy. Last night, we detained a person named Suhail from Pulwama district and recovered 6-6.5 kgs of IED from his possession. He revealed during probe that he received message from Pakistan’s Al Badr Tanzeem to plant IED here. One individual from Chandigarh, named Qazi, has also been detained,” Mukesh Singh said.

The IED recovery comes close on the heels of the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani in Jammu and Bari Brahmana area of Samba district. Zahoor Ahmad Rather.