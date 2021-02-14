Massive Terror Attack on Jammu avoided as Police recovers 7kg IED

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Jammu, 14/2: The Jammu police on Sunday recovered a 7 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near the general bus stand area.

According to the officials, the terrorists planned an explosion on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack. The plan was averted after a raid was conducted and the device was recovered.

The J&K IGP said Raghunath Temple, Lakhdatta Bazar, and Jammu railway station were on the hit list of the terrorists. J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said Pakistan was trying to activate a dormant terror group named Al Badr and some Kashmiri students studying in Punjab were being used by terrorists to further their activities.

“We were on high alert for the past 2-3 days as we had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the anniversary of the Pulwama tragedy. Last night, we detained a person named Suhail from Pulwama district and recovered 6-6.5 kgs of IED from his possession. He revealed during probe that he received message from Pakistan’s Al Badr Tanzeem to plant IED here. One individual from Chandigarh, named Qazi, has also been detained,” Mukesh Singh said.

The IED recovery comes close on the heels of the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani in Jammu and Bari Brahmana area of Samba district. Zahoor Ahmad Rather.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
