Actor Faraaz Khan passes away at 50

Bengaluru,4/11: In a tragic incident, actor Faraaz Khan breathed his last at the age of 50. Actress Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to share the news of Faraaz’s demise. She tweeted, “With a heavy heart, I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.”

