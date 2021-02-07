Actor Gehana Vasisth arrested in Mumbai Porn video Racket

COVID-19 Updates World 106,358,244 World Confirmed: 106,358,244 Active: 25,892,429 Recovered: 78,145,017 Death: 2,320,798

USA 27,519,636 USA Confirmed: 27,519,636 Active: 9,777,591 Recovered: 17,268,517 Death: 473,528

India 10,827,314 India Confirmed: 10,827,314 Active: 149,681 Recovered: 10,522,601 Death: 155,032

Brazil 9,497,795 Brazil Confirmed: 9,497,795 Active: 903,049 Recovered: 8,363,677 Death: 231,069

Russia 3,951,233 Russia Confirmed: 3,951,233 Active: 438,678 Recovered: 3,436,326 Death: 76,229

UK 3,929,835 UK Confirmed: 3,929,835 Active: 1,927,871 Recovered: 1,889,872 Death: 112,092

Italy 2,625,098 Italy Confirmed: 2,625,098 Active: 427,034 Recovered: 2,107,061 Death: 91,003

Turkey 2,524,786 Turkey Confirmed: 2,524,786 Active: 85,596 Recovered: 2,412,505 Death: 26,685

Germany 2,284,999 Germany Confirmed: 2,284,999 Active: 193,801 Recovered: 2,029,200 Death: 61,998

Pakistan 554,474 Pakistan Confirmed: 554,474 Active: 32,265 Recovered: 510,242 Death: 11,967

China 89,692 China Confirmed: 89,692 Active: 1,176 Recovered: 83,880 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 7/2: Actress and model Gehana Vasisth was arrested by the property cell unit of the Mumbai crime branch for her role in shooting and uploading porn videos on her website on Saturday.

The police have evidence that she shot 87 obscene/porn videos and uploaded them on her websites. “The website requires a subscription of Rs 2,000. She will be produced in court on Sunday,” said an official.

The police doubt that there are more actresses and Models involved in the porn video making business. Since the case has come to light, three more victims have complained to the police that they were forced into doing roles in porn films.

The raid was conducted after the police received information that a gang was issuing advertisements of fresh faces and under the pretext of giving them a role in a movie. They used to take these bungalows on rent and make them do obscene scenes, offer them big paychecks and make them sign contracts, and force them to act in porn movies.