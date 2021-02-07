Actor Gehana Vasisth arrested in Mumbai Porn video Racket

-
World
106,358,244
WorldConfirmed: 106,358,244Active: 25,892,429Recovered: 78,145,017Death: 2,320,798
-
USA
27,519,636
USAConfirmed: 27,519,636Active: 9,777,591Recovered: 17,268,517Death: 473,528
-
India
10,827,314
IndiaConfirmed: 10,827,314Active: 149,681Recovered: 10,522,601Death: 155,032
-
Brazil
9,497,795
BrazilConfirmed: 9,497,795Active: 903,049Recovered: 8,363,677Death: 231,069
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,929,835
UKConfirmed: 3,929,835Active: 1,927,871Recovered: 1,889,872Death: 112,092
-
Italy
2,625,098
ItalyConfirmed: 2,625,098Active: 427,034Recovered: 2,107,061Death: 91,003
-
Turkey
2,524,786
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,524,786Active: 85,596Recovered: 2,412,505Death: 26,685
-
Germany
2,284,999
GermanyConfirmed: 2,284,999Active: 193,801Recovered: 2,029,200Death: 61,998
-
Pakistan
554,474
PakistanConfirmed: 554,474Active: 32,265Recovered: 510,242Death: 11,967
-
China
89,692
ChinaConfirmed: 89,692Active: 1,176Recovered: 83,880Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 7/2: Actress and model Gehana Vasisth was arrested by the property cell unit of the Mumbai crime branch for her role in shooting and uploading porn videos on her website on Saturday.
The police have evidence that she shot 87 obscene/porn videos and uploaded them on her websites. “The website requires a subscription of Rs 2,000. She will be produced in court on Sunday,” said an official.
The police doubt that there are more actresses and Models involved in the porn video making business. Since the case has come to light, three more victims have complained to the police that they were forced into doing roles in porn films.
The raid was conducted after the police received information that a gang was issuing advertisements of fresh faces and under the pretext of giving them a role in a movie. They used to take these bungalows on rent and make them do obscene scenes, offer them big paychecks and make them sign contracts, and force them to act in porn movies.