Actor Hiran Chatterjee takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee’s Maa Canteen

Kolkata, 21/2: Bengali actor Hiran Chatterjee recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and today he took a dig at his former Party chief Mamata Banerjee.
He said, “only rice and eggs for Rs 5 would not help the state” while mocking Mamata Banerjee’s Maa canteen.
Hiran Chatterjee, who was the general secretary of Trinamool Youth Congress or Yuva, said “people were being taken for a ride through campaigns such as ‘Maa Canteen’ and there was no development on the ground.”
Hiran Chatterjee told news agency India Today TV, “I left Trinamool because there are no jobs, no development. Only ‘deem bhaat’ for Rs 5 won’t help, it is to fool people. For years nothing happened in Bengal, we need to support PM Modi’s developmental work.”