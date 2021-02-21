Actor Hiran Chatterjee takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee’s Maa Canteen

COVID-19 Updates World 111,729,407 World Confirmed: 111,729,407 Active: 22,298,052 Recovered: 86,957,608 Death: 2,473,747

USA 28,706,473 USA Confirmed: 28,706,473 Active: 9,297,326 Recovered: 18,899,272 Death: 509,875

India 10,991,651 India Confirmed: 10,991,651 Active: 145,597 Recovered: 10,689,715 Death: 156,339

Brazil 10,139,148 Brazil Confirmed: 10,139,148 Active: 825,203 Recovered: 9,067,939 Death: 246,006

Russia 4,164,726 Russia Confirmed: 4,164,726 Active: 367,988 Recovered: 3,713,445 Death: 83,293

UK 4,105,675 UK Confirmed: 4,105,675 Active: 1,654,309 Recovered: 2,331,001 Death: 120,365

Italy 2,795,796 Italy Confirmed: 2,795,796 Active: 384,623 Recovered: 2,315,687 Death: 95,486

Turkey 2,631,876 Turkey Confirmed: 2,631,876 Active: 85,135 Recovered: 2,518,758 Death: 27,983

Germany 2,388,417 Germany Confirmed: 2,388,417 Active: 129,474 Recovered: 2,190,600 Death: 68,343

Pakistan 571,174 Pakistan Confirmed: 571,174 Active: 24,466 Recovered: 534,107 Death: 12,601

China 89,831 China Confirmed: 89,831 Active: 423 Recovered: 84,772 Death: 4,636

Kolkata, 21/2: Bengali actor Hiran Chatterjee recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and today he took a dig at his former Party chief Mamata Banerjee.

He said, “only rice and eggs for Rs 5 would not help the state” while mocking Mamata Banerjee’s Maa canteen.

Hiran Chatterjee, who was the general secretary of Trinamool Youth Congress or Yuva, said “people were being taken for a ride through campaigns such as ‘Maa Canteen’ and there was no development on the ground.”

Hiran Chatterjee told news agency India Today TV, “I left Trinamool because there are no jobs, no development. Only ‘deem bhaat’ for Rs 5 won’t help, it is to fool people. For years nothing happened in Bengal, we need to support PM Modi’s developmental work.”