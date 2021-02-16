Actor Sandeep Nahar commits suicide, posts suicide note on facebook

-
Mumbai, 16/2: Actor Sandeep Nahar who acted in ‘MS Dhoni: The untold story’ has comitted suicide on Monday at his residence.
As per the report by ANI, the actor has posted a video and a suicide note on his Facebook account. In the video he has discussed about the problems he is facing in his life. He also said that his family should not be held responsible for his death.
Mumbai police in this matter said that a case has been lodged and it is being probed by the police.