Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests Positive For Coronavirus!

Mumbai, 14/3: Bollywood Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested Positive for Coronavirus. The actor has confirmed the same via his Instagram story.

His statement read: “Thank you all for all your concerns. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self-quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head-on.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 hit Gully Boy. He will be next seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’