Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh criticized people for slamming farmers for 'Pizza Langar'

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
New Delhi, 14/12: Punjabi Actor-Singer slammed people for trolling farmers for ‘Pizza Langar’ on Monday. Diljit took to his Twitter account and posted a picture which read, “Farmers consuming poison was never a concern but farmers eating pizza is news.”

Hundreds of pizzas were distributed at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border among protesters last week, who have been camping against the government’s controversial agricultural laws.

“The farmers who gave the dough for pizzas can also afford to have one themselves,” Shanbir Singh Sandhu, who organized the feast with his four friends, was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

