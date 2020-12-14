ହାଇକୋର୍ଟରେ ପୁରୀ ହାଜତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ମାମଲା

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୪ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପୁରୀ ହାଜତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ମାମଲାକୁ ନେଇ ବିବାଦର ଅନ୍ତ ଘଟୁନାହିଁ । ତେବେ ପୁରୀ ଏସପି ହାଇକୋର୍ଟରେ ସତ୍ୟପାଠ ଦାଖଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମାମଲାର ଅଗ୍ରଗତି ନେଇ ଏହି ସତ୍ୟପାଠ ଦାଖଲ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ୩୦୭ ଦଫାକୁ ହାଇକୋର୍ଟ ଅସନ୍ତୋଷ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାଯାଇଛି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଥିବା କେ.ରମେଶଙ୍କ ପୋଷ୍ଟମର୍ଟମ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଆସିଥିଲା । ରକ୍ତ ଜମାଟ ଯୋଗୁଁ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିବା ଡାକ୍ତର କହିଥିଲେ । ବିଧାୟକ ଜୟନ୍ତ ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ଘଟଣାର ସିବିଆଇ ତଦନ୍ତ ଦାବି କରିଥିଲେ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
