Officer from Odisha appointed RBI Executive Director

Bhubaneswar, 14/12: The central Government has appointed Odia officer Radha Shaym Ratho as the Executive Director (ED) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The appointment came into effect from December 11.
Ratho will look after the Financial Markets Operations Department, Department of External Investments and Operations, Legal Department, and Secretary’s Department. Ratho is among the four other officers who are holding key positions in the RBI.