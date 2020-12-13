Actor Sonu Sood to gift e-rickshaws to the needy, launches ‘Khud Kamaao ghar Chalao’ initiative

COVID-19 Updates World 72,220,112 World Confirmed: 72,220,112 Active: 19,999,464 Recovered: 50,606,785 Death: 1,613,863

USA 16,549,366 USA Confirmed: 16,549,366 Active: 6,599,959 Recovered: 9,644,325 Death: 305,082

India 9,859,615 India Confirmed: 9,859,615 Active: 359,037 Recovered: 9,357,513 Death: 143,065

Brazil 6,880,595 Brazil Confirmed: 6,880,595 Active: 729,746 Recovered: 5,969,706 Death: 181,143

Russia 2,653,928 Russia Confirmed: 2,653,928 Active: 500,752 Recovered: 2,106,235 Death: 46,941

UK 1,830,956 UK Confirmed: 1,830,956 Active: 1,766,930 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,026

Italy 1,825,775 Italy Confirmed: 1,825,775 Active: 684,848 Recovered: 1,076,891 Death: 64,036

Turkey 1,809,809 Turkey Confirmed: 1,809,809 Active: 212,045 Recovered: 1,581,565 Death: 16,199

Germany 1,320,592 Germany Confirmed: 1,320,592 Active: 340,921 Recovered: 957,500 Death: 22,171

Pakistan 438,425 Pakistan Confirmed: 438,425 Active: 46,629 Recovered: 383,000 Death: 8,796

China 86,725 China Confirmed: 86,725 Active: 306 Recovered: 81,785 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 13/12: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood launched another initiative to help the needy during the covid-19 pandemic. The actor introduced his new initiative which says ‘Khud kamaao ghar chalao’ on Instagram on Sunday.

Sonu said that the love that he has received from people has motivated him to ‘continue being there for them’. “I have received a lot of love from people over the past few months. And that has motivated me to continue being there for them. So, I have launched the ‘Khud kamaao ghar chalaao‘ initiative,” the 47-year-old said. “I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I’m sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient,” he added.