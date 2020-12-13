Actor Sonu Sood to gift e-rickshaws to the needy, launches ‘Khud Kamaao ghar Chalao’ initiative

-
World
72,220,112
WorldConfirmed: 72,220,112Active: 19,999,464Recovered: 50,606,785Death: 1,613,863
-
USA
16,549,366
USAConfirmed: 16,549,366Active: 6,599,959Recovered: 9,644,325Death: 305,082
-
India
9,859,615
IndiaConfirmed: 9,859,615Active: 359,037Recovered: 9,357,513Death: 143,065
-
Brazil
6,880,595
BrazilConfirmed: 6,880,595Active: 729,746Recovered: 5,969,706Death: 181,143
-
Russia
2,653,928
RussiaConfirmed: 2,653,928Active: 500,752Recovered: 2,106,235Death: 46,941
-
UK
1,830,956
UKConfirmed: 1,830,956Active: 1,766,930Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,026
-
Italy
1,825,775
ItalyConfirmed: 1,825,775Active: 684,848Recovered: 1,076,891Death: 64,036
-
Turkey
1,809,809
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,809,809Active: 212,045Recovered: 1,581,565Death: 16,199
-
Germany
1,320,592
GermanyConfirmed: 1,320,592Active: 340,921Recovered: 957,500Death: 22,171
-
Pakistan
438,425
PakistanConfirmed: 438,425Active: 46,629Recovered: 383,000Death: 8,796
-
China
86,725
ChinaConfirmed: 86,725Active: 306Recovered: 81,785Death: 4,634
Mumbai, 13/12: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood launched another initiative to help the needy during the covid-19 pandemic. The actor introduced his new initiative which says ‘Khud kamaao ghar chalao’ on Instagram on Sunday.
Sonu said that the love that he has received from people has motivated him to ‘continue being there for them’. “I have received a lot of love from people over the past few months. And that has motivated me to continue being there for them. So, I have launched the ‘Khud kamaao ghar chalaao‘ initiative,” the 47-year-old said. “I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I’m sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient,” he added.