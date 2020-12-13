Actor Sonu Sood to gift e-rickshaws to the needy, launches ‘Khud Kamaao ghar Chalao’ initiative

BollywoodEntertainmentFeatured
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 72,220,112
    World
    Confirmed: 72,220,112
    Active: 19,999,464
    Recovered: 50,606,785
    Death: 1,613,863
  • USA 16,549,366
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,549,366
    Active: 6,599,959
    Recovered: 9,644,325
    Death: 305,082
  • India 9,859,615
    India
    Confirmed: 9,859,615
    Active: 359,037
    Recovered: 9,357,513
    Death: 143,065
  • Brazil 6,880,595
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,880,595
    Active: 729,746
    Recovered: 5,969,706
    Death: 181,143
  • Russia 2,653,928
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,653,928
    Active: 500,752
    Recovered: 2,106,235
    Death: 46,941
  • UK 1,830,956
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,830,956
    Active: 1,766,930
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 64,026
  • Italy 1,825,775
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,825,775
    Active: 684,848
    Recovered: 1,076,891
    Death: 64,036
  • Turkey 1,809,809
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,809,809
    Active: 212,045
    Recovered: 1,581,565
    Death: 16,199
  • Germany 1,320,592
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,320,592
    Active: 340,921
    Recovered: 957,500
    Death: 22,171
  • Pakistan 438,425
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 438,425
    Active: 46,629
    Recovered: 383,000
    Death: 8,796
  • China 86,725
    China
    Confirmed: 86,725
    Active: 306
    Recovered: 81,785
    Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 13/12: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood launched another initiative to help the needy during the covid-19 pandemic. The actor introduced his new initiative which says ‘Khud kamaao ghar chalao’ on Instagram on Sunday.

Sonu said that the love that he has received from people has motivated him to ‘continue being there for them’. “I have received a lot of love from people over the past few months. And that has motivated me to continue being there for them. So, I have launched the ‘Khud kamaao ghar chalaao‘ initiative,” the 47-year-old said. “I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I’m sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient,” he added.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.