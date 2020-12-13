ଗିରଫ ହେଲେ ସମିତି ସଭ୍ୟ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, ୧୩ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ହିଞ୍ଜିଳି ବ୍ଲକ କଞ୍ଚୁଡୁ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ସମିତି ସଭ୍ୟ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ସମିତିସଭ୍ୟ ଏ.ସୁଦାମଙ୍କୁ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ପୋଲିସ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି । ତେବେ ଠକେଇ ଓ ପ୍ରତାରଣା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ସୁଦାମ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ରାଜନୀତି ସହ ସଂଶ୍ଲିଷ୍ଟ ଥିବା ଜଣେ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିବିଶେଷ ବାହାର ରାଜ୍ୟର ପୋଲିସ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଗିରଫ ହେବା ଘଟଣା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାର ବିଷୟ ପାଲଟିଛି ।

