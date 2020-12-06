Actor Vijayashanthi quits Congress , may Join BJP tomorrow

COVID-19 Updates World 66,923,356 World Confirmed: 66,923,356 Active: 19,090,009 Recovered: 46,297,673 Death: 1,535,674

USA 14,983,425 USA Confirmed: 14,983,425 Active: 5,907,862 Recovered: 8,787,738 Death: 287,825

India 9,644,529 India Confirmed: 9,644,529 Active: 403,521 Recovered: 9,100,792 Death: 140,216

Brazil 6,577,177 Brazil Confirmed: 6,577,177 Active: 639,173 Recovered: 5,761,363 Death: 176,641

Russia 2,460,770 Russia Confirmed: 2,460,770 Active: 479,891 Recovered: 1,937,738 Death: 43,141

Italy 1,709,991 Italy Confirmed: 1,709,991 Active: 754,169 Recovered: 896,308 Death: 59,514

UK 1,705,971 UK Confirmed: 1,705,971 Active: 1,644,957 Recovered: N/A Death: 61,014

Germany 1,170,095 Germany Confirmed: 1,170,095 Active: 315,420 Recovered: 835,700 Death: 18,975

Turkey 797,893 Turkey Confirmed: 797,893 Active: 355,946 Recovered: 427,242 Death: 14,705

Pakistan 416,499 Pakistan Confirmed: 416,499 Active: 53,126 Recovered: 355,012 Death: 8,361

China 86,619 China Confirmed: 86,619 Active: 279 Recovered: 81,706 Death: 4,634

Hyderabad, 6/12: In a huge setback for the Congress party, actress Vijayashanthi has resigned from Congress. It is speculated that Vijayashanthi will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.Vijayashanthi will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah after joining the BJP in New Delhi on Monday. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has left for Delhi from Hyderabad.