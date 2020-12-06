Actor Vijayashanthi quits Congress , may Join BJP tomorrow

-
Hyderabad, 6/12: In a huge setback for the Congress party, actress Vijayashanthi has resigned from Congress. It is speculated that Vijayashanthi will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.Vijayashanthi will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah after joining the BJP in New Delhi on Monday. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has left for Delhi from Hyderabad.