Adar Poonawala ‘Hopes’ to launch ‘Covovax’ by June

New Delhi, 30/1: The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Serum Institute of India is hopeful that his company will launch Covovax, the Coronavirus vaccine developed in collaboration with American vaccine developer Novavax by June 2021. The vaccine is said to be 89.3% effective in a UK trial.
The SII has already applied for the trials. Poonawala tweeted, “Our partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!”
Our partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!
— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 30, 2021
India began its vaccination drive this January. The country aims at vaccinating three crore frontline workers in the first phase.