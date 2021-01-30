ମାଲବାହୀ ଟ୍ରେନ୍ ଲାଇନଚ୍ୟୁତ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର,୩୦ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କେନ୍ଦୁଝରଗଡ ଷ୍ଟେସନରେ ମାଲବାହୀ ଟ୍ରେନ୍ ଲାଇନଚ୍ୟୁତ ହୋଇଛି । ଏକ ଆଇରନ ବୋଝେଇ ମାଲଗାଡିର ପ୍ରାୟ ୬ଟି ବଗି ଲାଇନଚ୍ୟୁତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । କେଉଁ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଏପରି ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଲା, ତାର କାରଣ ଜଣାପଡି ନାହିଁ । ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଜିଆରପି ଓ ରେଳ ବିଭାଗ ଅଧିକାରୀମାନେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଘଟଣାର ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ।

