-
World
102,695,134
WorldConfirmed: 102,695,134Active: 26,066,825Recovered: 74,410,349Death: 2,217,960
-
USA
26,512,193
USAConfirmed: 26,512,193Active: 9,865,162Recovered: 16,199,572Death: 447,459
-
India
10,734,026
IndiaConfirmed: 10,734,026Active: 170,682Recovered: 10,409,160Death: 154,184
-
Brazil
9,119,477
BrazilConfirmed: 9,119,477Active: 936,059Recovered: 7,960,643Death: 222,775
-
Russia
3,832,080
RussiaConfirmed: 3,832,080Active: 479,419Recovered: 3,279,964Death: 72,697
-
UK
3,772,813
UKConfirmed: 3,772,813Active: 1,994,506Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 104,371
-
Italy
2,529,070
ItalyConfirmed: 2,529,070Active: 467,824Recovered: 1,973,388Death: 87,858
-
Turkey
2,464,030
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,464,030Active: 89,985Recovered: 2,348,309Death: 25,736
-
Germany
2,207,393
GermanyConfirmed: 2,207,393Active: 238,541Recovered: 1,911,800Death: 57,052
-
Pakistan
543,214
PakistanConfirmed: 543,214Active: 33,439Recovered: 498,152Death: 11,623
-
China
89,430
ChinaConfirmed: 89,430Active: 1,711Recovered: 83,083Death: 4,636
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର,୩୦ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କେନ୍ଦୁଝରଗଡ ଷ୍ଟେସନରେ ମାଲବାହୀ ଟ୍ରେନ୍ ଲାଇନଚ୍ୟୁତ ହୋଇଛି । ଏକ ଆଇରନ ବୋଝେଇ ମାଲଗାଡିର ପ୍ରାୟ ୬ଟି ବଗି ଲାଇନଚ୍ୟୁତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । କେଉଁ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ଏପରି ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଲା, ତାର କାରଣ ଜଣାପଡି ନାହିଁ । ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଜିଆରପି ଓ ରେଳ ବିଭାଗ ଅଧିକାରୀମାନେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଘଟଣାର ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ।