Aditya Thackeray Tests Positive For Coronavirus

World
WorldConfirmed: 123,223,877Active: 21,222,503Recovered: 99,283,881Death: 2,717,493
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,443,388Active: 7,265,974Recovered: 22,623,135Death: 554,279
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,877,009Active: 1,203,024Recovered: 10,383,460Death: 290,525
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,594,238Active: 308,024Recovered: 11,126,474Death: 159,740
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,447,570Active: 292,259Recovered: 4,060,652Death: 94,659
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,291,271Active: 514,923Recovered: 3,650,226Death: 126,122
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,356,331Active: 565,453Recovered: 2,686,236Death: 104,642
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,992,694Active: 155,163Recovered: 2,807,572Death: 29,959
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,651,792Active: 166,966Recovered: 2,409,700Death: 75,126
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 623,135Active: 29,576Recovered: 579,760Death: 13,799
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,087Active: 162Recovered: 85,289Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 21/3: The number of Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day.In a major development , Aditya Thackeray son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been tested positive for Coronavirus.
He tweeted,” On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe,”
On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.
I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2021