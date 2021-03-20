Aditya Thackeray Tests Positive For Coronavirus

COVID-19 Updates World 123,223,877 World Confirmed: 123,223,877 Active: 21,222,503 Recovered: 99,283,881 Death: 2,717,493

Mumbai, 21/3: The number of Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day.In a major development , Aditya Thackeray son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

He tweeted,” On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe,”