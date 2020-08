Preparations for the Bhumi-Pujan ceremony of the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are going on very fast. On Saturday, the trust invited BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi to participate in the program on Saturday. However, both the senior leaders will not go to Ayodhya in the Bhoomi-Poojan ceremony. It is reported that both the leaders will participate in this huge event to be held on August 5 through video conferencing.