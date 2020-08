Good News: Made in India ventilators may soon be available for export

Union Ministry ‘s proposal of the export of Made-In-India ventilators have been agreed by the group of ministers. The decision has been communicated to the Director-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for further needed action to facilitate the export of indigenously manufactured ventilators.

All types of ventilators were prohibited for export w.e.f 24.03.2020.