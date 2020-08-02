RealMe’s new wireless charger works with iPhones too

Realme launched its first wireless charger. It is now available in India. This was announced alongside the RealMe Buds. The charger supports the Qi wireless standard and can charge compatible smartphones and accessories. This charger can wirelessly charge RealMe buds Air.

According to reports, this charger can work with iPhones too as iPhone models come with a maximum speed of 7.5W for wireless charging. The wireless charger also comes with foreign object detection. This wireless charger costs Rs 899.