Advantage India in the 4th Test, England Dismissed Cheaply

COVID-19 Updates World 115,864,995 World Confirmed: 115,864,995 Active: 21,742,235 Recovered: 91,549,177 Death: 2,573,583

USA 29,456,377 USA Confirmed: 29,456,377 Active: 8,921,400 Recovered: 20,003,325 Death: 531,652

India 11,156,923 India Confirmed: 11,156,923 Active: 173,377 Recovered: 10,826,075 Death: 157,471

Brazil 10,722,221 Brazil Confirmed: 10,722,221 Active: 871,229 Recovered: 9,591,590 Death: 259,402

Russia 4,290,135 Russia Confirmed: 4,290,135 Active: 332,455 Recovered: 3,869,857 Death: 87,823

UK 4,194,785 UK Confirmed: 4,194,785 Active: 1,065,282 Recovered: 3,005,720 Death: 123,783

Italy 2,976,274 Italy Confirmed: 2,976,274 Active: 437,421 Recovered: 2,440,218 Death: 98,635

Turkey 2,734,836 Turkey Confirmed: 2,734,836 Active: 112,801 Recovered: 2,593,264 Death: 28,771

Germany 2,472,896 Germany Confirmed: 2,472,896 Active: 117,785 Recovered: 2,283,400 Death: 71,711

Pakistan 585,435 Pakistan Confirmed: 585,435 Active: 17,117 Recovered: 555,242 Death: 13,076

China 89,943 China Confirmed: 89,943 Active: 177 Recovered: 85,130 Death: 4,636

Ahmedabad, 4/3: England was bundled out for 205 runs on the first day of the fourth test match. At the end of the day’s play, India was 24-1. Rohit Sharma is unbeaten at 8 and Pujara is on 15.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first England went off to a disastrous start losing 3 wickets in the 1st session itself. The 3 wickets also included the wicket of captain Joe Root. In the second session, England lost two more wickets, in the form of Johnny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes showed good application at the crease before getting dismissed for 55. The visitors were bundled out in the final session. No batsman could covert the starts into a big one. Olly Pope got 29 whereas Dan Lawrence scored 46.

Axar Patel is having a dream debut series as he picked 4 wickets in the Innings. Ravichandran Ashwin also picked up 3 wickets. Shiraj and Washington Sundar chipped in with 2 and 1 wicket respectively.

India would look to pile on a big total before the pitch starts assisting the spinners more. Pujara and Rohit would have to score hundreds and bat longer if India wants a huge 1st Innings lead. On the other hand, England will look to dismiss India cheaply and take a lead. With the pitch still good for batting, the visitors will have a tough time restricting the home side.