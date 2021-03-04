Some OTT content shows ‘Pornography’, Needs to be Regulated: SC

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 4/3: The Supreme Court of India said on Thursday while hearing a plea on ‘Tandav’ that there should be some screening of the web shows, films, and other content that are telecast on OTT platforms and asked the Centre to place the recently framed regulation before the court by Friday.

The Top Court said that some regulation is needed for web content as some cases have shown even pornography is being telecast on such platforms and a “balance has to be maintained”.

The court added, it would examine the Centre’s regulation on Friday and also hear the anticipatory bail plea of Amazon’s Aparna Purohit.

Last week, the government brought new guidelines for social media and OTT platforms to ensure compliance with local laws.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
