After Akshay Kumar, Govinda Tests Positive for Corona!

COVID-19 Updates World 131,468,234 World Confirmed: 131,468,234 Active: 22,725,596 Recovered: 105,881,363 Death: 2,861,275

USA 31,383,126 USA Confirmed: 31,383,126 Active: 6,919,981 Recovered: 23,894,632 Death: 568,513

Brazil 12,953,597 Brazil Confirmed: 12,953,597 Active: 1,317,554 Recovered: 11,305,746 Death: 330,297

India 12,485,509 India Confirmed: 12,485,509 Active: 691,565 Recovered: 11,629,289 Death: 164,655

Russia 4,580,894 Russia Confirmed: 4,580,894 Active: 276,439 Recovered: 4,204,081 Death: 100,374

UK 4,357,091 UK Confirmed: 4,357,091 Active: 341,810 Recovered: 3,888,455 Death: 126,826

Italy 3,650,247 Italy Confirmed: 3,650,247 Active: 564,855 Recovered: 2,974,688 Death: 110,704

Turkey 3,445,052 Turkey Confirmed: 3,445,052 Active: 330,298 Recovered: 3,082,676 Death: 32,078

Germany 2,886,020 Germany Confirmed: 2,886,020 Active: 239,118 Recovered: 2,569,400 Death: 77,502

Pakistan 687,908 Pakistan Confirmed: 687,908 Active: 60,072 Recovered: 613,058 Death: 14,778

China 90,273 China Confirmed: 90,273 Active: 215 Recovered: 85,422 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 4/4: The coronavirus havoc on Bollywood is increasing rapidly. This morning, when the report of superstar Akshay Kumar came positive, news spread like wildfire on social media. At the same time, actor Govinda has been found positive of Coronavirus and is currently in quarantine at his house. The actor has said that he is under the supervision of doctors. Govinda, who became Corona positive on Sunday morning, has requested the people in his contact to get him examined.

According to the website Bollywoodlife.com, while talking about his health, Govinda has said, ‘I have done my test and am taking all precautions to keep the virus away. This morning I have been found to be corona positive with mild symptoms. All the other member have tested negatives in the house. Sunita (wife) recovered from Covid-19 a few weeks ago.

Govinda further said, ‘I am at home right now in quarantine and following all the guidelines. I request everyone to take the necessary precautions. Please take care of yourself.’