After Akshay Kumar, Govinda Tests Positive for Corona!

-
World
131,468,234
WorldConfirmed: 131,468,234Active: 22,725,596Recovered: 105,881,363Death: 2,861,275
-
USA
31,383,126
USAConfirmed: 31,383,126Active: 6,919,981Recovered: 23,894,632Death: 568,513
-
Brazil
12,953,597
BrazilConfirmed: 12,953,597Active: 1,317,554Recovered: 11,305,746Death: 330,297
-
India
12,485,509
IndiaConfirmed: 12,485,509Active: 691,565Recovered: 11,629,289Death: 164,655
-
Russia
4,580,894
RussiaConfirmed: 4,580,894Active: 276,439Recovered: 4,204,081Death: 100,374
-
UK
4,357,091
UKConfirmed: 4,357,091Active: 341,810Recovered: 3,888,455Death: 126,826
-
Italy
3,650,247
ItalyConfirmed: 3,650,247Active: 564,855Recovered: 2,974,688Death: 110,704
-
Turkey
3,445,052
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,445,052Active: 330,298Recovered: 3,082,676Death: 32,078
-
Germany
2,886,020
GermanyConfirmed: 2,886,020Active: 239,118Recovered: 2,569,400Death: 77,502
-
Pakistan
687,908
PakistanConfirmed: 687,908Active: 60,072Recovered: 613,058Death: 14,778
-
China
90,273
ChinaConfirmed: 90,273Active: 215Recovered: 85,422Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 4/4: The coronavirus havoc on Bollywood is increasing rapidly. This morning, when the report of superstar Akshay Kumar came positive, news spread like wildfire on social media. At the same time, actor Govinda has been found positive of Coronavirus and is currently in quarantine at his house. The actor has said that he is under the supervision of doctors. Govinda, who became Corona positive on Sunday morning, has requested the people in his contact to get him examined.
According to the website Bollywoodlife.com, while talking about his health, Govinda has said, ‘I have done my test and am taking all precautions to keep the virus away. This morning I have been found to be corona positive with mild symptoms. All the other member have tested negatives in the house. Sunita (wife) recovered from Covid-19 a few weeks ago.
Govinda further said, ‘I am at home right now in quarantine and following all the guidelines. I request everyone to take the necessary precautions. Please take care of yourself.’