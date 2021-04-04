Social Gatherings Restricted in this place, Schools also Closed. Find Out!

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Lockdown in Tamil Nadu
Offices, shops, and industrial and commercial establishments will continue with staggered working hours.
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 131,468,234
    World
    Confirmed: 131,468,234
    Active: 22,725,590
    Recovered: 105,881,369
    Death: 2,861,275
  • USA 31,383,126
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,383,126
    Active: 6,919,981
    Recovered: 23,894,632
    Death: 568,513
  • Brazil 12,953,597
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,953,597
    Active: 1,317,554
    Recovered: 11,305,746
    Death: 330,297
  • India 12,485,509
    India
    Confirmed: 12,485,509
    Active: 691,565
    Recovered: 11,629,289
    Death: 164,655
  • Russia 4,580,894
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,580,894
    Active: 276,439
    Recovered: 4,204,081
    Death: 100,374
  • UK 4,357,091
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,357,091
    Active: 341,810
    Recovered: 3,888,455
    Death: 126,826
  • Italy 3,650,247
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,650,247
    Active: 564,855
    Recovered: 2,974,688
    Death: 110,704
  • Turkey 3,445,052
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,445,052
    Active: 330,298
    Recovered: 3,082,676
    Death: 32,078
  • Germany 2,886,020
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,886,020
    Active: 239,118
    Recovered: 2,569,400
    Death: 77,502
  • Pakistan 687,908
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 687,908
    Active: 60,072
    Recovered: 613,058
    Death: 14,778
  • China 90,273
    China
    Confirmed: 90,273
    Active: 215
    Recovered: 85,422
    Death: 4,636

Srinagar, 4/4: Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday (April 4) announced that all classes up to and including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday (April 5). He added that classes 10,11,12 will be closed for one week in all the schools.

“In view of rising trend in #COVID19 cases in J&K & likelihood of young children getting infected & transmitting infection in large numbers, ALL classes upto& including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday, 5 April till 18 April 21 in J&K,” tweeted L-G Sinha.

The L-G also announced that all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only and after following due COVID-19 SOPs.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.