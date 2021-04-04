Social Gatherings Restricted in this place, Schools also Closed. Find Out!
Srinagar, 4/4: Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday (April 4) announced that all classes up to and including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday (April 5). He added that classes 10,11,12 will be closed for one week in all the schools.
“In view of rising trend in #COVID19 cases in J&K & likelihood of young children getting infected & transmitting infection in large numbers, ALL classes upto& including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday, 5 April till 18 April 21 in J&K,” tweeted L-G Sinha.
In view of rising trend in #COVID19 cases in J&K & likelihood of young children getting infected & transmitting infection in large numbers,ALL classes upto& including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday, 5 April till 18 April 21 in J&K
— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 4, 2021
The L-G also announced that all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only and after following due COVID-19 SOPs.