After becoming President, Biden can now grant US citizenship to 5 lakh Indians

Washington DC 8/11: Joe Biden has recorded a historic victory in the US Presidential Election 2020. He defeated Donald trump. After this, he addressed the country and said that he promised that he would become a unifying president, not a breaking or dividing president. In such a situation, it is also being speculated that those who can take appropriate steps to solve the problems of immigrants in Biden’s American. It is also being hoped that Joe Biden can also facilitate the passage of US citizenship to about 11 lakh non-documentary immigrants. There are about 5 lakh Indians among them.