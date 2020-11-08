Odisha CM Congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For Victory In US Election

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar, 8/11: Odisha Chief  Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated US President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their emphatic victory in the US election.

Naveen took to Twitter to extend his best wish and wished for a good relationship between India and the USA.

