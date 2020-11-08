Odisha CM Congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For Victory In US Election
Bhubaneswar, 8/11: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated US President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their emphatic victory in the US election.
Naveen took to Twitter to extend his best wish and wished for a good relationship between India and the USA.
Congratulate President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris on securing the mandate in #Elections2020. May India-US friendship grow stronger during your tenure and the two biggest democracies of the world work together for making the world a better place.
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 8, 2020