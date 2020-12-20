After Bhubaneswar this city has banned New Year Parties!!!

-
Bengaluru, 20/12: The Karnataka Government has banned the clubs, pubs, hotels from hosting New Year Party in Bengaluru. The step is taken to avoid huge gatherings, which may increase the chance of Covid in the city.
The ban will be in place from 30 December- 2nd January at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places where people can gather for New Year celebrations, according to a statement by the State Government.
The order released by the government stated that, “Planned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs/pubs/restaurants or in any similar places have been prohibited from 30-12-2020 to 2-1-21 but those can operate as usual. Clubs/pubs and restaurants cannot host parties but can open for dining in limited numbers.”
Though pubs, clubs, and restaurants will be allowed to continue the dine-in in limited numbers.