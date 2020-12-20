ସାବଧାନ ଓଡିଶା! 22 ଯାଏଁ ପ୍ରବଳ ଶୀତ , ପାଣିପାଗ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ର ଚେତାବନୀ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୦ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତା 22 ତାରିଖ ଯାଏ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଅଭ୍ୟନ୍ତରଣ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ଶୀତ ଲହରୀ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହେବ।ଏଥିପାଇଁ ବରଗଡ଼, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ା, ଅନୁଗୁଳ ଓ ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପାଇଁ ଅରେଞ୍ଜ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରସ୍ଥିତ ଆଞ୍ଚଳିକ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି।

ସେହିପରି ୧୧ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପାଇଁ ୟେଲୋ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ଜିଲ୍ଲାଗୁଡ଼ିକ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କୋରାପୁଟ, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡି, ନୂଆପଡ଼ା, କନ୍ଧମାଳ, ବୌଦ୍ଧ, ସୋନପୁର, କଟକ, ଢ଼େଙ୍କାନାଳ, କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ବାଲେଶ୍ବର, ଦେବଗଡ଼ ଆଦି ରହିଛି।

