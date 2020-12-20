Jupiter and Saturn closest to each other in 400 years! The rare sight will be visible from Earth

COVID-19 Updates World 76,745,892 World Confirmed: 76,745,892 Active: 21,185,423 Recovered: 53,866,169 Death: 1,694,300

USA 18,083,954 USA Confirmed: 18,083,954 Active: 7,213,817 Recovered: 10,546,707 Death: 323,430

India 10,045,153 India Confirmed: 10,045,153 Active: 306,440 Recovered: 9,593,084 Death: 145,629

Brazil 7,213,155 Brazil Confirmed: 7,213,155 Active: 804,035 Recovered: 6,222,764 Death: 186,356

Russia 2,848,377 Russia Confirmed: 2,848,377 Active: 521,862 Recovered: 2,275,657 Death: 50,858

Turkey 2,004,285 Turkey Confirmed: 2,004,285 Active: 207,366 Recovered: 1,779,068 Death: 17,851

UK 2,004,219 UK Confirmed: 2,004,219 Active: 1,937,144 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,075

Italy 1,938,083 Italy Confirmed: 1,938,083 Active: 620,166 Recovered: 1,249,470 Death: 68,447

Germany 1,498,509 Germany Confirmed: 1,498,509 Active: 386,531 Recovered: 1,085,500 Death: 26,478

Pakistan 457,288 Pakistan Confirmed: 457,288 Active: 40,553 Recovered: 407,405 Death: 9,330

China 86,829 China Confirmed: 86,829 Active: 309 Recovered: 81,886 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 20/12: Jupiter and Saturn will be closest to each other on Monday, for the first time in 400 years. It is called the ‘Christmas star’ of the year.

According to NASA, “the two planets will appear just a tenth of a degree apart” and such an event will not happen again in the next 60 years, that is, until 2080. Such a showstopping celestial show is set to take place after nearly 400 years “since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night.”

The December solstice will be visible in India on 21st December at 3:32 pm.