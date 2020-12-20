Jupiter and Saturn closest to each other in 400 years! The rare sight will be visible from Earth

-
New Delhi, 20/12: Jupiter and Saturn will be closest to each other on Monday, for the first time in 400 years. It is called the ‘Christmas star’ of the year.
According to NASA, “the two planets will appear just a tenth of a degree apart” and such an event will not happen again in the next 60 years, that is, until 2080. Such a showstopping celestial show is set to take place after nearly 400 years “since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night.”
The December solstice will be visible in India on 21st December at 3:32 pm.