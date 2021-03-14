After scoring 10,000 International runs, Mithali Raj achieves this Feat. Know Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 120,244,807 World Confirmed: 120,244,807 Active: 20,773,183 Recovered: 96,809,288 Death: 2,662,336

Lucknow, 14/3: Indian Women’s Team Captain Mithali Raj has recently scored 10,000 international runs becoming the first woman cricketer to do so. Today, she became the 1st woman cricketer to score 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Magnificent Mithali! 🙌🙌#TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI runs. 👏👏 What a performer she has been! 👍👍@M_Raj03 @Paytm #INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/qDa6KZymlg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 14, 2021

She scored 45 runs in the match before getting dismissed by Tumi Sekhukhune. Mithali Raj is well ahead of former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards in the women’s ODI run-scorers list. Edwards had scored 5,992 runs in ODIs in a career that spanned nearly two decades.

Mithali has represented India in 89 T20Is, announced her retirement from the shortest format of the game back in September 2019. Mithali has 17 half-centuries in T20Is with a top score of 97 not out.