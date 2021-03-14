India cruise past England with a seven wicket win

COVID-19 Updates World 120,306,698 World Confirmed: 120,306,698 Active: 20,792,647 Recovered: 96,851,321 Death: 2,662,730

USA 30,055,349 USA Confirmed: 30,055,349 Active: 7,386,706 Recovered: 22,121,908 Death: 546,735

Brazil 11,439,250 Brazil Confirmed: 11,439,250 Active: 1,125,087 Recovered: 10,036,947 Death: 277,216

India 11,385,158 India Confirmed: 11,385,158 Active: 220,951 Recovered: 11,005,445 Death: 158,762

Russia 4,390,608 Russia Confirmed: 4,390,608 Active: 303,209 Recovered: 3,995,309 Death: 92,090

UK 4,258,438 UK Confirmed: 4,258,438 Active: 635,997 Recovered: 3,496,925 Death: 125,516

Italy 3,223,142 Italy Confirmed: 3,223,142 Active: 531,266 Recovered: 2,589,731 Death: 102,145

Turkey 2,879,390 Turkey Confirmed: 2,879,390 Active: 148,825 Recovered: 2,701,076 Death: 29,489

Germany 2,571,733 Germany Confirmed: 2,571,733 Active: 139,820 Recovered: 2,358,000 Death: 73,913

Pakistan 605,200 Pakistan Confirmed: 605,200 Active: 21,121 Recovered: 570,571 Death: 13,508

China 90,044 China Confirmed: 90,044 Active: 183 Recovered: 85,225 Death: 4,636

Ahmedabad, 14/3: India beat England by 7 wickets to level the 5 match series 1-1. Debutant Ishan Kishan scored a fifty to lay the foundation for victory. India chased down the target of 165 with 2 overs to spare. Captain Virat Kohli also scored a fifty.