India cruise past England with a seven wicket win

World
WorldConfirmed: 120,306,698Active: 20,792,647Recovered: 96,851,321Death: 2,662,730
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,055,349Active: 7,386,706Recovered: 22,121,908Death: 546,735
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,439,250Active: 1,125,087Recovered: 10,036,947Death: 277,216
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,385,158Active: 220,951Recovered: 11,005,445Death: 158,762
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,390,608Active: 303,209Recovered: 3,995,309Death: 92,090
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,258,438Active: 635,997Recovered: 3,496,925Death: 125,516
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,223,142Active: 531,266Recovered: 2,589,731Death: 102,145
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,879,390Active: 148,825Recovered: 2,701,076Death: 29,489
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,571,733Active: 139,820Recovered: 2,358,000Death: 73,913
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 605,200Active: 21,121Recovered: 570,571Death: 13,508
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,044Active: 183Recovered: 85,225Death: 4,636
Ahmedabad, 14/3: India beat England by 7 wickets to level the 5 match series 1-1. Debutant Ishan Kishan scored a fifty to lay the foundation for victory. India chased down the target of 165 with 2 overs to spare. Captain Virat Kohli also scored a fifty.