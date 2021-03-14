India cruise past England with a seven wicket win

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Ahmedabad, 14/3: India beat England by 7 wickets to level the 5 match series 1-1. Debutant Ishan Kishan scored a fifty to lay the foundation for victory. India chased down the target of 165 with 2 overs to spare. Captain Virat Kohli also scored a fifty.

