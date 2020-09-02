AIIMS Delhi temporarily suspends OPD service

New Delhi, 2/9: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi has temporarily suspended the OPD service for two weeks amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in the capital. However, emergency patients who require in-patient hospitalization or private ward hospitalization will continue to be admitted.

The medical said in a statement,” “In view of the need to optimize usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalization of seriously ill emergency, semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions.”