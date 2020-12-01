Air Force Common Entrance Test to be held on February 20-21, 2021

New Delhi, 1/12: The Indian Air Force has notified that the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) will be held on February 20-21, 2021. The application for the entrance test has begun today. The applicants have to visit the official site and register online. The last date of application is 30 December 2020.

“Indian Air Force invites Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Online AFCAT examination will be conducted on 20 Feb 21 and 21 Feb 21,” the official statement from the Indian Air Force said on its website. “There is no intake planned for Meteorology and Education branches for AFCAT 01/2021 for course commencing in January 2022,” it added.

Candidates joining as Permanent Commission officers would continue to serve till the age of superannuation in their respective branches as per their rank. The engagement period for Flying Branch (men and women) Short Service Commission Officers is 14 years from the date of Commissioning which is non-extendable. The initial tenure for Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Short Service Commission Officers would be for a period of 10 years.