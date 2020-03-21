Air India will send a plane today to repatriate Indians stranded in Rome

New Delhi,21/3: Air India will send AK -787 Dreamliner aircraft on Saturday afternoon to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in Rome during the Coronavirus crisis.

The Central Government on Thursday announced that no international flights would be allowed to land in India from the week of March 22 to the week.

The flight will take off from Delhi airport at 2.30 pm today, an Air India employee said.

The plane will arrive in India on Sunday morning with all Indians stranded in Rome.

Since March 22, India has banned all international commercial flights for the week, and the Indian embassy has issued emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals abroad and issued emergency helpline numbers.

Indians living in Canada, Greece, Finland, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Vietnam, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Russia, Cuba, Brazil, and Switzerland have been asked to contact the embassy if they want to return home.