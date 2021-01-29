Airtel becomes first to test live 5G service in India

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 102,061,812
    World
    Confirmed: 102,061,812
    Active: 25,945,934
    Recovered: 73,914,401
    Death: 2,201,477
  • USA 26,338,607
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,338,607
    Active: 9,824,711
    Recovered: 16,070,127
    Death: 443,769
  • India 10,720,971
    India
    Confirmed: 10,720,971
    Active: 172,572
    Recovered: 10,394,352
    Death: 154,047
  • Brazil 9,060,786
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,060,786
    Active: 915,316
    Recovered: 7,923,794
    Death: 221,676
  • Russia 3,793,810
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,793,810
    Active: 492,901
    Recovered: 3,229,258
    Death: 71,651
  • UK 3,743,734
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,743,734
    Active: 1,966,672
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 103,126
  • Italy 2,515,507
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,515,507
    Active: 474,617
    Recovered: 1,953,509
    Death: 87,381
  • Turkey 2,457,118
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,457,118
    Active: 91,297
    Recovered: 2,340,216
    Death: 25,605
  • Germany 2,194,562
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,194,562
    Active: 239,442
    Recovered: 1,898,900
    Death: 56,220
  • Pakistan 541,031
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 541,031
    Active: 32,726
    Recovered: 496,745
    Death: 11,560
  • China 89,378
    China
    Confirmed: 89,378
    Active: 1,802
    Recovered: 82,940
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 29/1: In a major development, the Bharti Airtel becomes the first telecom operator to test live 5G service in India.

According to Bharti Airtel,  it used state of the art dynamic spectrum sharing so as to operate both 4G and 5G networks in the same spectrum block.

Bharti Airtel demonstrated fifth-generation (5G) service over a commercial network in Hyderabad.Bharati Airtel also claimed that you can download a full-length movie within a  few seconds.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.