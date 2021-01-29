Airtel becomes first to test live 5G service in India

-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New Delhi, 29/1: In a major development, the Bharti Airtel becomes the first telecom operator to test live 5G service in India.
According to Bharti Airtel, it used state of the art dynamic spectrum sharing so as to operate both 4G and 5G networks in the same spectrum block.
Bharti Airtel demonstrated fifth-generation (5G) service over a commercial network in Hyderabad.Bharati Airtel also claimed that you can download a full-length movie within a few seconds.