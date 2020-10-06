Ajay Devgan’s brother passes away

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan (Anil Devgan) breathed his last by giving shock to everyone. Ajay Devgan himself has informed about the death of his brother through social media. Ajay Devgan has also written a very emotional message, sharing the picture of brother Anil Devgan on his social media account. However, in this post, Ajay Devgan has not revealed the reason for his brother’s death. At the same time, the reactions of fans and celebrities are getting on this post. Everyone is seen mourning his death, wishing Anil Devgan’s soul rest in peace.