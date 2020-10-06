Shocking : Over 80,000 Fake Accounts Created to ‘Discredit’ Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Mumbai, 6/10: Mumbai police have identified 80,000 fake accounts in various social media platforms that were used to discredit Mumbai police and Maharashtra government in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Mumbai police’s cyber unit has compiled a report in which it says social media posts with hashtags like #justiceforsushant and #SSR were uploaded from countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania, and France.

A senior IPS officer told “We identified the posts in foreign languages because of the hashtags used like #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR. We’re in the process of verifying more accounts,”

According to reports, BJP hyped up conspiracy theories ahead of the upcoming Bihar election.